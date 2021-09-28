Baylor soccer seniors earn Big 12 honors

Baylor senior defender Sarah Norman and senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt have received Big 12 player of the week honors.

The weekly award was the third for Wandt this season while Norman earned the first of her career. Both players helped the Bears open Big 12 play with road wins over Oklahoma State last Thursday and No. 8 TCU on Sunday, both by 2-1 scores.

Wandt tied her season high with seven saves against TCU and picked up career wins No. 49 and 50, the most for a goalkeeper in Baylor history. She passed Dawn Greathouse, who posted 49 wins during her Baylor career.

The Bears will face Texas Tech in their Big 12 home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

