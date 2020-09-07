 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer sets attendance guidelines
Baylor soccer sets attendance guidelines

Due to precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor announced attendance will be capped at 300 for the 2020 soccer season at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears will open their Big 12-only nine-game schedule against TCU at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Home and visitor student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Members of the Baylor Legacy Fund will also have the ability to reserve tickets on their own pass list.

Baylor students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to restrictions, the number of student tickets is expected to be approximately 50 or less.

On Friday mornings after pass list numbers have been finalized, there will be an announcement of the remaining tickets available to the public. Those tickets will be available through email to Emmitt_Flores@baylor.edu. Ticket requests must be made no later than 4 p.m. on game day.

