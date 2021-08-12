Baylor soccer shuts out A&M-Corpus in exhibition opener, 5-0

The Baylor soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Bears' exhibition opener on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor senior Taylor Moon got off to a hot start as she found the back of the net for three goals in the first live competition of the season.
Bears midfielders Maddie Algya and Gabby Mueller added a goal apiece to round out the scoring.
Baylor’s exhibition season continues with a friendly at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Sunday in College Station. The Bears open the regular season by traveling to play Minnesota on Aug. 19.
