 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer shuts out A&M-Corpus in exhibition opener, 5-0
0 comments

Baylor soccer shuts out A&M-Corpus in exhibition opener, 5-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Bears' exhibition opener on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor senior Taylor Moon got off to a hot start as she found the back of the net for three goals in the first live competition of the season.

Bears midfielders Maddie Algya and Gabby Mueller added a goal apiece to round out the scoring. 

Baylor’s exhibition season continues with a friendly at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Sunday in College Station. The Bears open the regular season by traveling to play Minnesota on Aug. 19.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert