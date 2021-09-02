 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer shuts out North Texas, 2-0
DENTON -- Maddie Algya and Mackenzie Anthony scored first-half goals as Baylor rolled to a 2-0 win over North Texas in a soccer match on Thursday night.

Algya scored on a penalty kick 15 minutes into the game before Anthony scored at the 30-minute mark in the first half.

Jennifer Wandt recorded a pair of saves for Baylor (3-2) while Sarah Fuller collected three saves for North Texas (3-1-1).

Baylor will face Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Sunday in Madison.

