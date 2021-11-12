Baylor soccer signs five

The Baylor soccer program signed five players in the 2022 class during the early NCAA signing period, including defender Sarah Melcher from San Diego and four Texas high school players.

Melcher starred at Academy of Our Lady of Peace, where she played in 60 games her final two seasons. She gained a reputation for her defensive ability while also scoring 10 goals.

Austin Westlake forward Annika Fredell has recorded 21 career goals and 23 assists through her junior year. Rowlett outside back Trinity Egerton has accumulated 21 goals and 11 assists in 16 games.

Kerrville Tivy goalkeeper Ashlee Zirkel led her team to the area finals in 2019 with a 20-6 record. Frisco Memorial goalkeeper Camryn Ciborowski led her team to the the region finals last season.

