Baylor soccer signs six

The Baylor soccer program signed six players in its 2021 class, including four Texas athletes and two from out of state.
The Texas signees include Frisco Memorial defender Ava Colberg, Tomball Memorial defender Lorelai Stramrood, Ridge Point forward Haven Terry and Clear Lake defender Kate Zimmerman.
Baylor also signed forward Jordan Ryan from Laurel Springs School in Troy, Mich., and midfielder Sophie Wilson from Ames, Iowa.
“Some have been verbally committed for over a year, and I know they are also excited to make it official," said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. "We are really excited to welcome this group to our family and we know they will be a great addition to the program. They are not only great students and soccer players, but they are outstanding young women as well.”
