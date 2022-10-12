Baylor soccer starts three-game road swing

The Baylor soccer team will begin a three-game road swing when it faces Iowa State at 6 p.m. Thursday in Ames.
The Bears (3-7-2, 1-3) broke through with their first Big 12 win in a 3-2 decision over Kansas last Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field as Reneta Vargas scored a pair of goals to earn Big 12 freshman of the week.
However, the Bears dropped a 2-1 loss to Kansas State on Sunday. After facing Iowa State, the Bears will travel to West Virginia on Sunday and Texas Tech on Oct. 20.
Iowa State (3-7-3, 0-4-1) is looking for its first Big 12 win following consecutive 3-0 losses to Texas Tech and TCU.