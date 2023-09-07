When your legs go, your brain goes, and the Baylor soccer team wasn't able to pack the punch it needed to start off its homestand, falling 2-1 to SMU Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

While they were able to hold off the Mustangs (3-2) to go into the half 0-0, the Bears (3-2-1) looked fatigued out of the gate and were outshot 6-5 with just one shot on goal.

“I thought we started slow, as I mentioned at halftime, too many cheap turnovers too many simple errors in the midfield. I mean, honestly, we looked tired,” said BU head coach Michelle Lenard. “I know these kids, and I know their heart, so I know it's not a heart issue. I know it's not a work right issue. Something was off and we've got to figure out what that was. That led to a lot of errors.”

Baylor was unable to create many head-on chances and lost out on some one-on-one battles up front. Eventually, the Bears got beat on SMU's counterattack. Lenard said the buildup from the midfield up was good, but technical errors in the passing and lack of execution up front created little chance for Baylor to finish off its runs.

“I think we can do a better job in the final third,” said sophomore midfielder Hannah Boughton. “I think that's somewhere we're lacking. I think just creativity and movement around the box is just something we can get better at, and once we get that down, we'll be a great team.”

Baylor came out with more energy out of the half, looking to its young bench for a boost, with freshmen mids Theresa McCullough and Adriana Merriam making the push on the attack. The Bears tied SMU in shots to finish the night 12-12, but only four of BU's shots were on goal. Baylor had a tough time of getting them past Mustangs' 6-foot-tall goalkeeper Sam Estrada, who picked up three saves in the contest.

Where Baylor was able to create some opportunity was on its set pieces, picking up 10 corners while denying SMU any of their own. After putting on the pressure, the Bears finally converted to cut into the deficit in the 83rd minute.

McCullough stayed on the deflection from the defense to set up the goal for senior midfielder Ashley Merrill under the belly of the crossbar. While Lenard was happy the effort paid off, she'd like to see a more straightforward approach.

“It’s great to have 10 corners if we’re peppering them with 30 shots but most of our chances are coming from wide areas that result in a corner,” Lenard said. “That’s telling me that we’re not playing through them, we’re going around them and then all the crosses are getting cut out for corner kicks.”

The Mustangs struck in the 53rd minute as rookie forward Nyah Rose netted her fifth goal of the season. Bears defender Blythe Obar took a slip trying to get a leg in during the battle and Rose drilled the shot in from outside the 18.

The winning goal came in 60th, as SMU senior midfielder Leah Chancey took the pass from Rose just outside the box and was shocked to have made the score as BU goalkeeper Ashlee Zirkel got a hand on it but was unable to deflect it. Zirkel had five saves on the night.

Baylor will host Abilene Christian on Sunday for a tune-up before the start of conference play. The Bears host Texas in the Big 12 opener Sept. 14. The Longhorns put on a show with a 7-0 victory against Stephen F. Austin behind a hat trick by the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Lexi Missimo.

“We need to get our confidence back," Lenard said. "I was kind of hard on them right now. I think they want that. They’re a good group of kids. They know that they’re capable of more than this and they want to be held to a high standard and I did.

"We’re going to have to do a little damage control over the next couple of days and build their confidence back up. We need to come out Sunday, we need to be hungry, we need to be focused, we need to be rested and ready.”