Baylor soccer finally gets a game at home after starting the season with three straight road matches. The Bears host Louisiana Tech following a 1-1 tie with Texas A&M Saturday night in College Station.

In front of an electric crowd at Ellis Field, Baylor (1-1-1) held on to a 1-0 lead thanks to Ashley Merrill's first goal of the season until a penalty kick in the 75th minute put the Aggies back in the game. Although a draw is not what the Bears wanted, it didn't take away from the competitiveness they played with in the eyes of head coach Michelle Lenard.

“Everybody looks at the game and thinks, we conceded a goal at the end so that makes it disappointing but to go into that environment and to play well,” Lenard said. “Our gauge for success for that game wasn't going to be just simply the outcome of the game but do we execute the game model, game strategy the way that we want to and we did that.”

Baylor was able to control much of the game on Saturday and hold on to possession for a majority of the contest despite being outshot 22-5. Now going into the home opener with LA Tech and the Sunday's road match against Butler, the Bears are looking to build consistency.

“The focus for us has been about what we can do,” Lenard noted. “Obviously we prepare for our opponent, we want to know what to expect ...but really, it's about consistency. We played really well against Oregon, we didn't play our best against Nebraska and then we played well against A&M. So now we need to string together two solid performances, be consistent, continue to play the way that we want to play, show our fans at home what we're capable of now.”

Thursday's match will be the first time face off against LA Tech (2-1-1). The Bulldogs started the season with a 3-1 win over Colorado College and an 0-3 loss to Colorado State on the road before picking up a 3-3 draw against nearby Louisiana-Monroe. On Sunday, LA Tech snuck by in-state rival McNeese with a 1-0 victory in which the Bulldogs held the Cowgirls to six shots.

The Bears and the Bulldogs kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field with the match being broadcast on ESPN+.