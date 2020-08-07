Baylor soccer team thrilled to reunite, with lots of motivation

After last year’s injury-riddled seventh-place Big 12 finish, the Baylor soccer team was picked seventh again in Friday’s preseason coaches poll.
That grim prediction will provide a lot of motivation for a program that won the Big 12 championship and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament two years ago.
“These veterans are definitely hungry, that really goes without saying,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “But I think with just that little ounce of doubt of there being a season, probably what bothers them the most is not having that redemption season right away.”
Though the Bears began preseason practice Tuesday, their schedule has already been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their usual mid-August start with exhibition play has been pushed back to a likely Sept. 3 season opener. Jobson isn’t certain which opponent the Bears will open with since the Big 12 and other leagues across the country are in the process of revising their schedules.
But he’s glad to have his team back together again after Baylor’s campus shut down in March due to the national coronavirus outbreak. The players began returning July 6 for COVID-19 testing and strength and conditioning workouts.
Instead of having a week or 10 days to prepare for the first game, Jobson and his staff will have a month to get the Bears ready to play.
“We have a lot to teach and now we have the time to do it,” Jobson said. “It’s really important because we’ve got 14 new kids on our roster. So while our season will probably be a little more compact, the preseason being a little longer is going to be better for us to be a little more prepared to play. I think we have a great game plan in place to be really ready when it comes to Sept. 3.”
Though the Bears lost top scorers Raegan Padgett and Camryn Wendlandt and defender Danielle Hayden from last year’s 8-8-3 team, they’ve got some talented players to build around.
Sophomore Elizabeth Kooiman will step into a bigger leadership role after ranking second on the team with four goals last season. Senior Ally Henderson and junior Elena Reyna are capable scorers while juniors Kayley Ables and Giuliana Cunningham are outstanding defenders.
Baylor’s goalkeeping will be in good hands with senior Jennifer Wandt returning.
“Obviously your veterans are crucial to laying down what the culture is going to be, laying down what your expectations are going to be,” Jobson said. “The sooner they can do that, the sooner they can get the young kids into that and on board, the better your team’s going to be. I’m really excited about the core we have coming back.”
When the players left campus in the spring, they had to find ways outside their usual structure at Baylor to stay fit. Extended preseason practice will give the Bears more time to get into playing shape.
“With COVID, there are a few kids that aren’t really where they want to be from a fitness standpoint,” Jobson said. “So it gives them a couple more weeks to get where they need to be before we compete.”
Since some of the freshmen were able to play club soccer in recent months, it might take them less time to knock off the rust. But Jobson believes the veterans can catch up quickly.
“What’s funny is that my young kids, the freshmen coming in, have played more recently than my college kids, basically because some of the club teams were starting to return to play in small groups this summer in different towns where they were at,” Jobson said.
“But if I had to choose which ones were going to be most rusty, I would take the older players because their experience is going to help them push through that more quickly than the younger kids.”
Jobson expects more clarity with the schedule soon, and will be glad when definite dates are in place.
“I feel really good about it,” Jobson said. “As soon as conference decides to make an announcement about what we’re doing, I think we’ll probably get our schedule out pretty quick. What we’re hoping is two weekends of nonconference and then heading into conference play.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!