Baylor soccer ties No. 4 Oklahoma State
The Baylor soccer team played a scoreless double-overtime tie with No. 4 Oklahoma State on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

It marked the third scoreless tie for the Bears (0-1-3) this season after they had previously played 0-0 games against TCU and Texas Tech.

The Cowgirls (3-0-1) had scored a Big 12-high seven goals in their first three games, but they couldn't get a shot past Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt, who collected six saves. OSU goalkeeper Emily Plotz also finished with six saves.

