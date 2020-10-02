Baylor soccer ties No. 4 Oklahoma State

The Baylor soccer team played a scoreless double-overtime tie with No. 4 Oklahoma State on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
It marked the third scoreless tie for the Bears (0-1-3) this season after they had previously played 0-0 games against TCU and Texas Tech.
The Cowgirls (3-0-1) had scored a Big 12-high seven goals in their first three games, but they couldn't get a shot past Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt, who collected six saves. OSU goalkeeper Emily Plotz also finished with six saves.
