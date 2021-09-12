 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer ties Oregon with late equalizer, 2-2
The Baylor and Oregon soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie in double overtime Sunday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Trailing 2-1 with two seconds remaining in regulation, Baylor's Chloe Japic attempted a penalty kick that was blocked by Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman. But Japic followed up the block by kicking in the game-tying goal.

Oregon (3-0-3) played the final 8:57 of regulation and overtime with 10 players to Baylor's 11 after Lexi Romero received a red card.

Ally Cook scored a first-half goal and Kess Elmore followed with a goal early in the second half as Oregon took a 2-0 lead.

But Baylor (3-2-2) came back with Mackenzie Anthony's goal on Elizabeth Kooiman's assist with 9:01 left in regulation to cut Oregon's lead to 2-1.

