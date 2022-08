Baylor soccer to face Florida

The Baylor soccer team will play a pair of neutral site games against Florida at 4 p.m. Thursday and No. 1 North Carolina at noon Sunday at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin.

The Bears (0-1-1) are looking for their first win under first-year coach Michelle Lenard after opening with a 1-1 tie against Minnesota last Thursday followed by a 2-0 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Florida is 1-1 following a 3-0 loss to No. 23 UCF and a 3-0 win over Stetson. North Carolina is 2-0 after a 3-0 win over No. 22 Tennessee and a 2-0 win over North Carolina-Wilmington. Texas will host the Tar Heels at 8 p.m. Thursday and Florida at 4 p.m. Sunday.