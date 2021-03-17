Baylor soccer to face LSU

After numerous COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations, the Baylor soccer team will open its spring season against LSU at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
After finishing 3-3-3 during the fall in Big 12 games, all five games that remain on Baylor's spring schedule will be recognized as nonconference games.
LSU is 6-8-3 overall including a 4-1-1 record in the spring. The Tigers are coming off a weekend where they split games with a 2-1 loss to Dallas Baptist in Baton Rouge and a 2-1 win over Florida in Orange Beach, Ala.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.