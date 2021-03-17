 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer to face LSU
After numerous COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations, the Baylor soccer team will open its spring season against LSU at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

After finishing 3-3-3 during the fall in Big 12 games, all five games that remain on Baylor's spring schedule will be recognized as nonconference games.

LSU is 6-8-3 overall including a 4-1-1 record in the spring. The Tigers are coming off a weekend where they split games with a 2-1 loss to Dallas Baptist in Baton Rouge and a 2-1 win over Florida in Orange Beach, Ala.

