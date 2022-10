The Baylor soccer team will finish the regular season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (4-10-2, 2-6) are currently in line for the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 tournament beginning Sunday in Round Rock. The Cowgirls (10-3-4, 3-2-3) are currently No. 5 in the standings.

The Bears are coming off a 2-0 loss to TCU on Sunday while Oklahoma State is coming off a 2-1 loss to Texas on Sunday.