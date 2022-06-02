Baylor soccer to host eight home games

The 2022 Baylor soccer schedule will feature eight regular season home games in coach Michelle Lenard's first season.

The Bears, who will play 18 total regular season games, open the season with two home games against Minnesota on Aug. 18 and Wisconsin on Aug. 21. The Bears also host LSU in an exhibition game on Aug. 11.

The Bears host Iowa on Sept. 4, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, Kansas on Oct. 6, Kansas State on Oct. 9, TCU on Oct. 23 and Oklahoma State on Oct. 29.

Baylor will face Florida and North Carolina at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for two neutral-site games Aug. 25 and 28, respectively. The Tar Heels have won 21 national titles and 23 of the 27 Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.