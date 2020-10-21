 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer to host Kansas State
0 comments

Baylor soccer to host Kansas State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor soccer team will try to record its second win of the season when it faces Kansas State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor (1-2-3) is coming off a 2-1 loss to then-No. 7 West Virginia last Friday in Morgantown. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a season-high seven saves while Elizabeth Kooiman scored her first goal of the season.

Kansas State (1-4) is coming off a 3-0 home win over Oklahoma last weekend as Shae Turner, Kyler Goins and Brookelynn Entz each scored their first goals of the season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor vs West Virginia Football Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert