Baylor soccer to host SMU

The Baylor soccer team will try to nail down its first home win when it hosts SMU at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (1-2) dropped a 2-1 decision to Nebraska in their home opener on Thursday. Baylor took 20 shots but could come through with just one goal by Gabby Mueller in the first half.
The Mustangs knocked off Northwestern State, 2-0, in their season opener last Sunday in Dallas.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
