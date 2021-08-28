 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer to host SMU
0 comments

Baylor soccer to host SMU

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor soccer team will try to nail down its first home win when it hosts SMU at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (1-2) dropped a 2-1 decision to Nebraska in their home opener on Thursday. Baylor took 20 shots but could come through with just one goal by Gabby Mueller in the first half.

The Mustangs knocked off Northwestern State, 2-0, in their season opener last Sunday in Dallas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert