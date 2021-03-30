 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer to host Texas
0 comments

Baylor soccer to host Texas

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor soccer team will host Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (4-4-3) are coming off a 5-0 win over Louisiana last Saturday as Taylor Moon scored three goals.

The Longhorns (6-5) are coming off a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Friday. All spring games between Big 12 opponents will count as nonconference games after they played a conference-only schedule last fall.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert