Baylor soccer to host Texas

The Baylor soccer team will host Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (4-4-3) are coming off a 5-0 win over Louisiana last Saturday as Taylor Moon scored three goals.
The Longhorns (6-5) are coming off a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Friday. All spring games between Big 12 opponents will count as nonconference games after they played a conference-only schedule last fall.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
