Baylor soccer tops SMU, 2-1, in OT

Freshman forward Haven Terry scored her first career goal with 1:25 remaining in overtime to lift the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over SMU on Sunday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Terry was assisted on the goal by Lorelai Stramrood following a long kick by Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.

It was the first goal by either team since early in the first half after Mackenzie Anthony scored for Baylor and Elisabeth Tse scored for SMU to tie the game at 1-1.

Wandt finished with four saves for Baylor (2-2) while Samantha Estrada had two saves for SMU (1-1).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.