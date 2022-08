The Baylor soccer team will play its third straight game away from home as it faces Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The Bears (1-2-1) split two games in Austin as they pulled off a 2-1 win over Florida last Thursday before dropping a 6-0 decision to No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Cougars (1-1-1) will play their first home game after opening with a 1-1 tie against Oklahoma followed by a 3-0 loss at Lamar, and a 2-1 win over Sam Houston State on Sunday.