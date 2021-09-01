Baylor soccer traveling to North Texas

The Baylor soccer team will try to keep up its momentum on the road when it faces North Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday in Denton.
The Bears (2-2) are coming off a 2-1 overtime win over SMU on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field as freshman Haven Terry scored the winning goal. The Bears knocked off North Dakota State, 4-0, in their last road game in Fargo on Aug. 22.
North Texas is off to a 3-0-1 start following wins over Southern, Houston Baptist and Idaho State and a scoreless tie against Hawaii.
Baylor will continue its road trip by playing Wisconsin in Madison at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.