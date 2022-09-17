Baylor soccer travels to SMU

The Baylor soccer team will get its final tuneup before Big 12 play when it faces No. 19 SMU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Dallas.

The Bears (2-3-2) haven't played since Sept. 8 when they dropped a 3-1 decision at San Francisco. Baylor's match against Gonzaga last Sunday was canceled due to poor air quality caused by fires in the Spokane, Wash., area.

SMU (4-1-3) is coming off Thursday's home loss to East Carolina after a 1-1 tie against San Francisco last weekend.

The Bears will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday.