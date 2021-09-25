Baylor soccer travels to TCU

Baylor will face one of its toughest games of the season when it plays No. 8 TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Bears (5-2-3) opened Big 12 play with a 2-1 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Thursday as Taylor Moon and Olivia Mack scored goals.

TCU (8-1) opened league play with a 1-0 win over Kansas in Fort Worth on Thursday as Messiah Bright scored the game's only goal early in the second half.