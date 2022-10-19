 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor soccer travels to Texas Tech

The Baylor soccer team will play its final road game of the season against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.

The Bears (4-8-2, 2-4) dropped a 3-1 loss to West Virginia on Sunday in Morgantown. Baylor's final two games of the regular season are at home against TCU on Sunday and Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.

Texas Tech (8-3-5, 4-1-2) is on a four-game Big 12 winning streak with wins over Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas.

