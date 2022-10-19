Baylor soccer travels to Texas Tech

The Baylor soccer team will play its final road game of the season against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.
The Bears (4-8-2, 2-4) dropped a 3-1 loss to West Virginia on Sunday in Morgantown. Baylor's final two games of the regular season are at home against TCU on Sunday and Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.
Texas Tech (8-3-5, 4-1-2) is on a four-game Big 12 winning streak with wins over Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
