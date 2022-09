The Baylor soccer team will try to snap a three-match losing streak when it faces Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Soccer Stadium in Austin.

Baylor (2-5-2, 0-1) has lost consecutive matches to San Francisco, SMU and Oklahoma. The Sooners took a 2-0 decision over the Bears in last Friday's Big 12 opener at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Texas (7-1-3, 1-0-1) opened Big 12 play with a 1-1 tie against TCU before taking a 2-0 win over Texas Tech as Trinity Byars scored both goals for the Longhorns.