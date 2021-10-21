 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer trims Iowa State, 2-0
Baylor soccer trims Iowa State, 2-0

Mackenzie Anthony scored a pair of second-half goals as the Baylor soccer team knocked off Iowa State, 2-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Anthony scored her first goal less than two minutes into the second half before sealing Baylor's win with her second goal with 1:10 left in the game.

Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt had one save while Rachel Vander Hart collected three saves for Iowa State (4-10, 1-5).

The Bears (8-3-5, 4-1-2) will play their final home match against West Virginia at 1 p.m. Sunday.

