Baylor soccer trims Iowa State, 2-0

Mackenzie Anthony scored a pair of second-half goals as the Baylor soccer team knocked off Iowa State, 2-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Anthony scored her first goal less than two minutes into the second half before sealing Baylor's win with her second goal with 1:10 left in the game.
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt had one save while Rachel Vander Hart collected three saves for Iowa State (4-10, 1-5).
The Bears (8-3-5, 4-1-2) will play their final home match against West Virginia at 1 p.m. Sunday.
