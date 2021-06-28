Baylor soccer unveils fall slate

The Baylor soccer program revealed its 2021 fall schedule, featuring nine home matches, on Monday.

The Bears host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for an exhibition match on Aug. 12 before heading south to face Texas A&M on Aug. 15 for the final exhibition contest of the season.

Baylor kicks off the regular season on the road at Minnesota and North Dakota State on Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, respectively.

Baylor opens up its home slate against Nebraska on Aug. 26 followed by SMU on Aug. 29. Then, it’s back on the road for the Bears as they head to North Texas (Sept. 2) before traveling to Wisconsin (Sept. 5).

The Bears open Big 12 play on the road at Oklahoma State on Sept. 23 and play their first conference home match against Texas Tech on Sept. 30.

