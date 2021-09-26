 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer upends No. 8 TCU, 2-1
FORT WORTH -- Taylor Moon and Elizabeth Kooiman scored goals as the Baylor soccer team pulled off a 2-1 win over No. 8 TCU on Sunday afternoon.

Moon scored 13 minutes into the game on an assist from Maddie Algya before Kooiman gave the Bears a 2-0 lead four minutes into the second half.

TCU (8-2, 1-1) scored its only goal with less than seven minutes remaining on a Grace Collins penalty kick. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt had a big day as she collected seven saves.

Baylor (6-2-3, 2-0) will return to Betty Lou Mays Field for its Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday.

