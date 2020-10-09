Baylor soccer upsets Kansas Jayhawks, 2-0, for first victory

Baylor soccer’s first win of the season was a big one.

The Bears got goals from Mackenzie Anthony and Taylor Moon to take down fifth-ranked Kansas, 2-0, on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor (1-1-3) gave Kansas (3-1) its first loss of the year.

Anthony put Baylor on the board at the 19:19 mark of the first half when she dribbled through the middle of the defense and charged the net before slipping one into the left corner of the net for her first career goal. It also was the first goal given up by the Jayhawks this season.

But it wasn’t the last, as Moon took a pass from Anthony and thumped a left-foot shot that split two KU defenders and sailed past the keeper at the 53:43 mark of the second.

Baylor will head to West Virginia next Friday.