Baylor softball adds pair of Fresno State transfers

The Baylor softball program added a pair of transfers from Fresno State in pitcher Dariana Orme and outfielder McKenzie Wilson.

Orme appeared in 20 games her sophomore season in 2021 with nine starts. The Vacaville, Calif., native finished the year with an 8-4 record with a 3.26 ERA in 68.2 innings. After redshirting her first year on campus, Orme went 4-1 and appeared in 10 games in 2020 with a 3.00 ERA.

Wilson, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, was a two-time All-Mountain West team selection. The Long Beach, Calif., native was named the Mountain West freshman of the year in 2019 as she hit .393 as the leadoff hitter for most of the season with 20 RBIs while stealing a program-record 39 bases.

In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Wilson put together a strong sophomore year as she finished No. 11 in the country with 37 hits and ranked within the Top 30 with a .474 batting average.