Baylor softball adds pair of transfers

Former Arizona infielder Amber Toven and LSU infielder Presleigh Pilon are transferring to the Baylor softball team.
Toven appeared in 47 games as a true freshman for the Wildcats in 2022 and hit .286 with two homers and eight RBIs.
Pilon appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman for LSU in 2022 and hit .200 with three RBIs.
“We are very excited to bring in two strong infielders who can help solidify our middle,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They have high-level experience and will bring a championship mentality.”
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
