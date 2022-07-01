 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station

Baylor softball adds pair of transfers

  • 0
Baylor Softball (copy)

Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore has added transfer infielders Amber Toven and Presleigh Pilon to the squad.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Arizona infielder Amber Toven and LSU infielder Presleigh Pilon are transferring to the Baylor softball team.

Toven appeared in 47 games as a true freshman for the Wildcats in 2022 and hit .286 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Pilon appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman for LSU in 2022 and hit .200 with three RBIs.

“We are very excited to bring in two strong infielders who can help solidify our middle,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They have high-level experience and will bring a championship mentality.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert