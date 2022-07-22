Baylor softball adds slugger from Stephen F. Austin

Baylor’s softball team has added a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Shaylon Govan, who was the 2021 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year.

Govan will join the Bears with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

She hit .409 in 83 career games with the Lumberjacks. A former high school standout at Mayde Creek in Katy, she hit .514 with seven home runs in 13 games for SFA in an injury-shortened 2022 season. The year before, she produced a .383 batting average with a team-leading 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.

“We are very excited to have Shaylon join our team,” Baylor head coach Glenn Moore said. “She is a powerful hitter and has demonstrated it against some of the top teams in the country.”