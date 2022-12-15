 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball adds transfer pitcher

  • 0

Baylor softball has added right-handed transfer pitcher Ava Knoll for the 2023 season, head coach Glenn Moore announced Thursday.

“We are excited to have Ava join us,” Moore said. “She will bring quality experience and depth to an already talented bullpen.”

Knoll, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, joins the Bears as a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Originally from Truro, Iowa, she spent her freshman season at Iowa Western, where she appeared in 37 games and compiled a 19-9 record with 112 strikeouts in 127 innings.

