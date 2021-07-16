Baylor softball adds transfers from Illinois, Houston

Baylor softball welcomed in a pair of transfers, announcing the additions of Rachel Hertenberger from Houston and Rhein Trochim from Illinois.
Trochim is a three-time Super Centex standout from Midway who graduated from Illinois in May with a degree in kinesiology. The outfielder hit .256 with 39 runs scored over 122 career games with the Illini, with a high of .328 in the 2019 season. She’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.
Hertenberger, a native of Alvin, Texas, went 14-13 in three years at Houston. She tallied a 3.62 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 193.1 innings of work.
