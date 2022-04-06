 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball blanks Lamar, 8-0

Ana Watson drilled a two-run double and Josie Bower blasted a two-run homer in a four-run fourth inning as Baylor snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 8-0 run-rule win over Lamar on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Dariana Orme (7-10) was the winning pitcher as she allowed one hit and no walks while collecting eight strikeouts in four innings before Rachel Hertenberger pitched a hitless fifth against Lamar (8-22).

Baylor's Rhein Trochim ended the game with a single that scored Caroline Rowatt with no outs in the fifth.

Baylor (18-17, 0-6) will try to get its first Big 12 win against Kansas at 6 p.m. Friday in Lawrence to open a three-game weekend series.

