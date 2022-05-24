 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball blasts North Alabama in NISC, 18-8

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ana Watson pounded a pair of homers and McKenzie Wilson, Katie Ellington and Emily Hott blasted one homer apiece as No. 2-seeded Baylor romped to an 18-8 win over No. 6 North Alabama on Tuesday night in the National Invitational Softball Championship.

With their second win in the tournament, the No. 2-seeded Bears (30-24) advanced to the four-team championship bracket. Baylor will play in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the Virginia-Kansas winner.

Watson hit two-run homers in the second and fifth innings and finished with five RBIs. The Bears amassed 20 hits, including three apiece by Watson, Wilson, Taylor Strain, Kaci West and Josie Bower.

Aliyah Binford (11-6) allowed 10 hits, three walks and six runs in six innings to get the win for the Bears over North Alabama (40-19).

