Baylor softball blows by San Diego, 10-4

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- McKenzie Wilson collected four hits and three RBIs as Baylor romped to a 10-4 win over San Diego on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Mary Nutter Classic.
The Bears (8-5) finished the tournament with a 2-2 record after opening with a 13-7 loss to Oregon State on Friday followed by a 7-4 win over Loyola Marymount and a 7-4 loss to No. 6 UCLA on Saturday.
The Bears exploded for six first-inning runs against San Diego (7-10) as Wilson ripped a run-scoring triple and a run-scoring single. Baylor added three more runs in the fourth as Wilson hit a run-scoring single and Josie Bower drilled a run-scoring double.
Aliyah Binford (3-1) notched the win for Baylor as she held San Diego hitless and amassed six strikeouts in 3.1 innings. The Bears will return to Getterman Stadium on Tuesday to host Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader at 4 p.m.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
