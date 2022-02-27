 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball blows by San Diego, 10-4
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- McKenzie Wilson collected four hits and three RBIs as Baylor romped to a 10-4 win over San Diego on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Bears (8-5) finished the tournament with a 2-2 record after opening with a 13-7 loss to Oregon State on Friday followed by a 7-4 win over Loyola Marymount and a 7-4 loss to No. 6 UCLA on Saturday.

The Bears exploded for six first-inning runs against San Diego (7-10) as Wilson ripped a run-scoring triple and a run-scoring single. Baylor added three more runs in the fourth as Wilson hit a run-scoring single and Josie Bower drilled a run-scoring double.

Aliyah Binford (3-1) notched the win for Baylor as she held San Diego hitless and amassed six strikeouts in 3.1 innings. The Bears will return to Getterman Stadium on Tuesday to host Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader at 4 p.m.

