Baylor softball braced for strong tournament field

Playing five games in three days, Baylor’s pitching staff will be tested. Ace Gia Rodoni (1-1) delivered a solid outing against UTA as she allowed four hits, a walk and a run in five innings before Maren Judisch and Sidney Holman-Mansell each threw a shutout inning.

Besides that trio, Baylor coach Glenn Moore also expects to see Aliyah Binford (1-0) and Madison Lindsey in the circle this weekend.

“If you’re going to play five games, you really need to have a bullpen,” Moore said. “And this does give you an opportunity to dip into it and see how those pitchers can throw. We haven’t had the opportunity to get Madison Lindsey in yet, and we haven’t thrown Gia a whole lot, because we haven’t played a whole lot. We just really need to use our bullpen and kind of figure out what our capabilities are with our bullpen.”

Likewise, the Baylor hitters are looking forward to seeing a variety of pitching styles. Binford leads the Lady Bears with a .364 batting average through the first three games while Ellis is hitting .333 with a two-run homer in the season-opening 7-2 loss to Arkansas at the Cowgirl Classic last Sunday in Lake Charles, La.

“There will be a lot of different challenges, a lot of different styles of play, from gorilla ball to short-game ball,” Moore said. “We’ve got to be ready for it all this weekend, and we need to play games. We’re still behind a lot of teams. Some of these teams have played nine, 10 games, and we’ve played three. So we need to play, and we’re going to be tested, for sure, and that’s what we want.”

