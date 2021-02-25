Baylor softball braced for strong tournament field

After last weekend’s Getterman Classic was canceled due to the enormous snowstorm, the No. 21 Baylor softball team can’t wait to play five games this weekend.
The Lady Bears will host a strong field in the Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium Friday through Sunday.
Baylor (2-1) will open Friday at 3 p.m. against Connecticut (3-2) followed by Mississippi (4-5) at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Bears will face Lamar (2-8) at 2:30 p.m. and Connecticut at 5 p.m. before wrapping up the tournament against No. 25 Mississippi State (6-1) at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“We want to be on a steady incline this year,” said Baylor third baseman Taylor Ellis. “I’m just looking forward to playing good quality teams because you don’t get better by playing teams that are worse than you. You get better by playing teams that are better than you, and I think we have a good challenge ahead of us.”
The Lady Bears showed some power in Wednesday’s home opener against UTA as Goose McGlaun and Emily Hott blasted homers. Lou Gilbert tripled while Hannah Thompson, Josie Bower and McGlaun doubled in a 6-1 win.
“I’m excited to see a lot of players getting time,” Ellis said. “This year more than ever, we’re going to see that a lot, new girls stepping in in different roles. It’s just exciting to see us hitting from top to bottom because that’s something in years past we didn’t always have, just a super consistent lineup. We’re having fun right now."
Playing five games in three days, Baylor’s pitching staff will be tested. Ace Gia Rodoni (1-1) delivered a solid outing against UTA as she allowed four hits, a walk and a run in five innings before Maren Judisch and Sidney Holman-Mansell each threw a shutout inning.
Besides that trio, Baylor coach Glenn Moore also expects to see Aliyah Binford (1-0) and Madison Lindsey in the circle this weekend.
“If you’re going to play five games, you really need to have a bullpen,” Moore said. “And this does give you an opportunity to dip into it and see how those pitchers can throw. We haven’t had the opportunity to get Madison Lindsey in yet, and we haven’t thrown Gia a whole lot, because we haven’t played a whole lot. We just really need to use our bullpen and kind of figure out what our capabilities are with our bullpen.”
Likewise, the Baylor hitters are looking forward to seeing a variety of pitching styles. Binford leads the Lady Bears with a .364 batting average through the first three games while Ellis is hitting .333 with a two-run homer in the season-opening 7-2 loss to Arkansas at the Cowgirl Classic last Sunday in Lake Charles, La.
“There will be a lot of different challenges, a lot of different styles of play, from gorilla ball to short-game ball,” Moore said. “We’ve got to be ready for it all this weekend, and we need to play games. We’re still behind a lot of teams. Some of these teams have played nine, 10 games, and we’ve played three. So we need to play, and we’re going to be tested, for sure, and that’s what we want.”