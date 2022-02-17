Baylor softball bracing for early test in No. 12 Oregon

“Absolutely it’s good to get games underneath our belt and to get comfortable playing with each other, and not just against ourselves because that’s what we did the majority of the fall and when we got back here in January,” Wilson said. “I know this team is ready to make our 2022 debut at Getterman, and why not a better opponent than Oregon.”

The Ducks are led by a deep pitching staff that’s headed by Makenna Kliethermes (2-0, 0.47 ERA), Jordan Dail (2-0, 1.45 ERA) and Stevie Hansen (1-0, 2.21 ERA).

“If you can play a three-game series against Oregon, the strength of the RPI obviously increases,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “But you also get a chance to see their entire bullpen rather than just one pitcher in one game.”

Baylor will counter with Fresno State transfer Dariana Orme (2-0, 1.62 ERA), Binford (2-0, 0.70 ERA), Rachel Hertenberger (1-0, 4.50 ERA) and Kaci West (1-0, 2.47 ERA).

“Dari has phenomenal speed, she hit 74 mph over the weekend,” Moore said. “We’ve never had a pitcher throw that hard. She stayed Tuesday night (against SFA) at 70 to 71. Bringing in Aliyah after that, who can throw in the upper 60s, keeps hitters off-balance. It’s a good combination right there.”