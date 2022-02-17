Baylor softball bracing for early test in No. 12 Oregon

There’s an excitement on the Baylor softball team that springs from seven freshmen and four transfers providing the veterans a much welcome boost of energy.
The Bears are off to a 5-0 start heading into this weekend’s home-opening three-game series against No. 12 Oregon at Getterman Stadium. Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday’s series finale will start at noon.
“You can tell when you really have a lot of freshmen around and transfers that are here and are remembering their love for the game again,” said Baylor sophomore second baseman Emily Hott. “We’re like little girls playing the game we love now at the college level. It’s just fun to see that.”
The Bears swept four games in the Lady Demon Classic last weekend in Natchitoches, La., and rallied for a 7-3 win over SFA on Tuesday in Nacogdoches.
After transferring from Fresno State, center fielder McKenzie Wilson is off to a torrid start with a .625 batting average, going 10 for 16 with six RBIs and four stolen bases.
"I'm seeing it like a beach ball right now," Wilson said.
She’s helped the Bears collectively hit .323 while averaging eight runs. Catcher Sydney Collazos is hitting .400 while Hott is off to a .375 start and third baseman Aliyah Binford is batting .333. They’re glad to have played a handful of games before facing the Ducks, who are also off to a 5-0 start.
“Absolutely it’s good to get games underneath our belt and to get comfortable playing with each other, and not just against ourselves because that’s what we did the majority of the fall and when we got back here in January,” Wilson said. “I know this team is ready to make our 2022 debut at Getterman, and why not a better opponent than Oregon.”
The Ducks are led by a deep pitching staff that’s headed by Makenna Kliethermes (2-0, 0.47 ERA), Jordan Dail (2-0, 1.45 ERA) and Stevie Hansen (1-0, 2.21 ERA).
“If you can play a three-game series against Oregon, the strength of the RPI obviously increases,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “But you also get a chance to see their entire bullpen rather than just one pitcher in one game.”
Baylor will counter with Fresno State transfer Dariana Orme (2-0, 1.62 ERA), Binford (2-0, 0.70 ERA), Rachel Hertenberger (1-0, 4.50 ERA) and Kaci West (1-0, 2.47 ERA).
“Dari has phenomenal speed, she hit 74 mph over the weekend,” Moore said. “We’ve never had a pitcher throw that hard. She stayed Tuesday night (against SFA) at 70 to 71. Bringing in Aliyah after that, who can throw in the upper 60s, keeps hitters off-balance. It’s a good combination right there.”
The Ducks are hitting .376 with Hannah Galey leading with a .538 batting average and Hanna Delgado batting .444 and Paige Sinicki hitting .400. Oregon will look more like the powerful teams Baylor will face in the Big 12, so Moore is glad to play a higher level of competition on the second weekend of the season.
“I think it’s time for it,” Moore said. “I’m not sure whether we’re ready or not, but I like the challenge. I set it up this way for a reason, so that we would hopefully get some wins under our belt and have built a little bit of confidence and grow some young players, some inexperienced players, and see what our pitching looks like.”