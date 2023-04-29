AMES, Iowa — Presleigh Pilon collected three hits as part of a 15-hit attack as No. 18 Baylor rolled to a 15-3 run-rule win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (36-14, 5-9) avenged Friday's 4-2 series-opening loss to the Cyclones (20-28, 3-11). The series will conclude Sunday at noon.

Baylor opened up a 4-0 lead in the first two innings as Sydney Collazos, Ana Watson and Emily Hott hit run-scoring singles. The Bears blew it open with an eight-run fourth inning that featured Zadie LaValley's solo homer and two-run singles by Watson and Amber Toven.

RyLee Crandall (13-4) allowed two hits and an earned run in three innings to get the win while Ava Knoll allowed three hits and a run in two relief innings.