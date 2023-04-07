KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 21 Baylor erupted for eight second-inning runs to propel an 8-5 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Friday and complete a three-game sweep in the Tennessee Invitational.

The Bears pulled off a 1-0 win over the Lady Vols and a 5-2 win over Mercer on Thursday. A second scheduled game against Mercer (12-26) was canceled on Friday due to rain.

After Tennessee's Kiki Milloy blasted a solo homer in the first inning, the Bears (30-9) responded with their eight-run second inning. Presleigh Pilon, McKenzie Wilson and Amber Toven hit run-scoring singles and Emily Hott's sacrifice fly brought in another run against the Lady Vols (30-5).

McKenna Gibson's solo homer highlighted a three-run sixth for the Lady Vols before reliever Dariana Orme closed out Baylor's win by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Baylor freshman RyLee Crandall (11-4) allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in five innings to get the win before Orme allowed three hits, two walks and an unearned run in two innings.