No. 21 Baylor exploded for seven sixth-inning runs to knock off Houston, 7-1, on Friday night to open a three-game series at Getterman Stadium.

In the decisive inning, Kaci West drilled a two-run double and Sydney Collazos, Anna Watson, Taylor Strain and Emily Hott hit run-scoring singles. The Bears (20-5) finished the game with 11 hits, including three by Collazos and two by Hott.

Dariana Orme (9-2) went the distance for Baylor as she threw a three-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts. Kenna Wilkey (7-6) was the losing pitcher for the Cougars (12-14) as she allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings.

The second game of the series will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday before the final game at 1 p.m. Sunday.