Baylor softball downs Tech, 5-2, in Big 12 opener
Baylor softball downs Tech, 5-2, in Big 12 opener

LUBBOCK — Zadie LaValley drilled a two-run double in Baylor's four-run third inning en route to a Big 12-opening 5-2 win over Texas Tech on Friday night.

The Lady Bears (19-5) loaded the bases in the third when Josie Bower singled, Lou Gilbert walked and Maddison Kettler singled. Goose McGlaun hit a run-scoring single before LaValley ripped her two-run double and Aliyah Binford hit a sacrifice fly.

Gia Rodoni (6-4) allowed four hits and two runs in 4.2 innings to get the win while Binford allowed a hit and no runs in the last 2.1 innings.

Baylor will face Texas Tech (16-11) at 4 p.m. Saturday before finishing the three-game series at noon Sunday.

