LAS VEGAS — Shaylon Govan collected three hits and three RBIs as the Baylor softball team overcame Southern Utah, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at the Rebel Kickoff.

The Bears won their third straight game in the season-opening tournament after knocking off Southern Utah and Weber State on Friday. Baylor faced UNLV in a late game Saturday and will finish the tournament against No. 7 Arkansas at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Aliyah Binford and Amber Toven also had two hits apiece in Baylor's nine-hit attack. Kaci West got the win for the Bears as she allowed five hits and two runs in 3.2 innings before Ava Knoll pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to finish off he game.