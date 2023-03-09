LONG BEACH, Calif. – The No. 20 Baylor softball team's bats went silent as it dropped a pair of games Thursday with a 2-0 loss to Boston University and a 2-1 loss to Long Beach State in the Louisville Slugger Invitational.

Boston University's Kasey Ricard (6-2) threw a six-hitter with one walk and collected six strikeouts to outduel Baylor freshman RyLee Crandall (6-2), who scattered four hits and two walks while allowing one earned run.

Boston University (17-6) scored an unearned run in the third inning before Lauren Nett's sacrifice fly drove in Caitlyn Coker in the fourth.

Long Beach's Eryka Gonzales (2-3) threw a four-hitter against the Bears, who didn't score until the seventh. Long Beach (8-13) scored a pair of runs against Baylor starter Kaci West (3-1) in the second inning, including a run-scoring single by Carly Robbins.

Baylor (18-4) will complete the tournament Friday against Columbia at 4 p.m. and Loyola Marymount at 6:30 p.m.