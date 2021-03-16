 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball edges SFA, 3-2
0 comments

Baylor softball edges SFA, 3-2

{{featured_button_text}}

Sidney Holman-Mansell threw three scoreless relief innings as Baylor held off SFA, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Baylor's Aliyah Binford hit a one-out single and moved to third on Goose McGlaun's double. Pinch-runner Hannah Smith scored from third on Zadie LaValley's single to give the Lady Bears a 3-2 lead.

Holman-Mansell (5-0) finished off the win in the seventh as she allowed two hits in her three-inning relief stint. Nicky Dawson collected a pair of hits to raise her season average to .394.

Baylor (16-4) will host Houston on Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert