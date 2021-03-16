Baylor softball edges SFA, 3-2

Sidney Holman-Mansell threw three scoreless relief innings as Baylor held off SFA, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Baylor's Aliyah Binford hit a one-out single and moved to third on Goose McGlaun's double. Pinch-runner Hannah Smith scored from third on Zadie LaValley's single to give the Lady Bears a 3-2 lead.
Holman-Mansell (5-0) finished off the win in the seventh as she allowed two hits in her three-inning relief stint. Nicky Dawson collected a pair of hits to raise her season average to .394.
Baylor (16-4) will host Houston on Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
