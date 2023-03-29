SAN MARCOS – Emily Hott blasted her first homer of the season in the eighth inning to lift No. 21 Baylor to a 3-2 win over Texas State on Wednesday night.

Trailing 2-1, Amber Toven hit a two-out single to score Taylor Strain in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Hott pounded her homer over the right-centerfield fence with one out in the eighth.

RyLee Crandall (8-4) picked up the win for the Bears (25-8) as she scattered four hits and allowed one unearned run in five innings after relieving Dariana Orme. Tori McCann (4-4) took the loss for the Bobcats (20-14-1).

Baylor will return to Big 12 play to host a three-game series against Kansas beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.