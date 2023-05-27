Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baylor’s rebirth began in a tournament few people had heard about far away from the college softball mecca of Oklahoma City.

When the Bears didn’t make the 64-team NCAA Tournament field in 2022, they accepted a bid to the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo. The eight-team NISC was so far under the radar that some interested observers didn't know it had been around since 2017.

The Bears swept all four games to win the championship, turning a sour ending into a positive team building experience.

“An outsider wouldn’t look at going to the NISC as a positive necessarily, but I think with the state of our program and the age of our team it was important to make that move and go out there,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We added some missing parts over the summer but I really think we became a team out there in that environment. It was a whole different year but it carried over into the commitment they had this year.”

Bringing most of the key players back in 2023 along with some key additions, the Bears exploded out of the gates and finished the regular season strong to earn a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed in the Salt Lake City Regional.

Winning 40 games for the first time since their last Women’s College World Series appearance in 2017, it was a year of redemption for the Bears. The season lifted the Bears back to their accustomed high standards and signaled a lot of hope for the future since nearly the entire team will return next season.

“I enjoyed this team as much as any I’ve ever coached,” said Moore, whose team finished 40-18 in his 23rd season at Baylor. “This team was so exciting to coach but also they were fun to be around at practice. A lot of people say when they retire that they never went to work a day in their life. I won’t say that. But this was one of those seasons that I would not have classified my time out on the field as work, just a lot of enjoyment whether there was a team meal or a trip. It’s just a rare combination of personalities that pulled in the right direction.”

Baylor's season highs soared through the roof.

The Bears are still the only team to beat No. 1 Oklahoma this season in a 4-3 thriller on Feb. 19 at Getterman Stadium. The Bears handed No. 4 Tennessee a pair of home losses in Knoxville in early April and finished the regular season with a three-game sweep of No. 5 Texas. Tennessee and Texas are playing each other in the Super Regional this weekend in Knoxville.

Six wins over top five teams is a program record and put the Bears in the conversation for an NCAA Tournament host site. Utah’s win over No. 2 UCLA in the Pac-12 championship game likely knocked Baylor of playing at Getterman Stadium as they earned a No. 2 seed on the road.

With ace Dariana Orme unable to pitch, the Bears opened the Salt Lake City Regional with a 3-0 loss to Ole Miss and ended the season with a 9-2 loss against the Rebels.

In between, the Bears played one of their wildest games of the season. After building a 9-2 lead, Southern Illinois rallied to send the game into extra innings. Somehow, the Bears regained the momentum as Shay Govan’s three-run triple highlighted a four-run ninth in a 13-9 win.

“I think had we lost that game, then we would have been a little bit of rebuilding for this next year,” Moore said. “It would have been a bit of a dagger to us. Didn’t play great at the end of the year, but getting that win out there was pretty important.”

As good as this season was, the Bears would likely still be playing if not for some critical injuries.

Orme was as dominant as any pitcher in the country early in the season, throwing a perfect game against SFA, no-hitting then-No. 21 Maryland and becoming the only pitcher to beat Oklahoma.

But Orme’s speeds dropped late in the season, prompting Moore to rest her in the three-game sweep against Texas. After struggling in relief in an 8-1 Big 12 tournament loss to Iowa State, Moore decided to sit her out of the regional.

The powerful right-hander will undergo surgery on June 21 for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS), similar to the surgery she had last year. After rehabilitation, Moore hopes she can go through her 2024 senior year injury free.

“From my understanding of that is they remove a portion of a rib to free up the nerve that’s being pinched and causing that deadness in the arm,” Moore said. “We were hoping that holding her out would rest her and also allow her to get that feeling back in her arm to finish up, and it never really got to the point where she could control it.”

All-Big 12 first baseman Govan will also undergo surgery for a torn labrum that she suffered early in the season. Despite playing with pain in her left (non-throwing shoulder), Govan still delivered a spectacular season as she led the Bears with a .369 batting average, 11 homers, 54 RBIs and a .513 on-base percentage.

“I’ve had players play with torn labrums before, and I know it can be done, but it’s just a pain tolerance, and she was determined to stay out there,” Moore said. “She never complained about it either. She forgot or I forgot at times that she was dealing with that until I’d see her with that big tied-arm thing on, and I was thinking this kid’s at about 75 percent out here and we’re still expecting big things.”

Not only were the Bears without their ace at the end of season, they played most of the year without expected No. 2 pitcher Aliyah Binford, who won all four games in the NISC last season. Her recovery from knee surgery is going well, and the Bears will welcome both the dual-threat’s arm and her bat back in the lineup next season.

“I think she’ll be back by August when they return,” Moore said. “I’m not sure of the exact date but she’s moving on it pretty well right now. But she can’t do cutting stuff, just straight away speed stuff. She had a cartilage pulled away from the bone, so actually it was more in-depth than ACL.”

Pitching injuries forced the Bears to rely on freshman RyLee Crandall and sophomore Kaci West more than expected. They both performed well as Crandall finished 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA while West went 8-4 with a 2.70 ERA.

“RyLee as a freshman certainly had some freshman experiences from a confidence standpoint and dealing with strike zones and making adjustments, but she’s got some really good stuff,” Moore said. “I think this year having to carry the load a little more often will only benefit her for next year.”

Since designated player Josie Bower was Baylor’s only senior, the Bears will return a veteran lineup next season, including catcher-third baseman Sydney Collazos (.348, 2 HRs, 24 RBIs), centerfielder McKenzie Wilson (.322, 21 stolen bases), outfielder Ana Watson (.300, 3 HRs, 30 RBIs), shortstop Amber Toven (.287, 4 HRs, 35 RBIs), outfielder Emily Hott (.287, 3 HRs, 29 RBIs), second baseman Presleigh Pilon (.258, 15 stolen bases), and outfielder Taylor Strain (.228, 6 stolen bases).

Outfielder Ashlyn Wachtendorf could be primed for a breakout junior year after a hot regional where she went 6-for-8 at the plate.

With so many returning players, Baylor likely won’t need to add much from the transfer portal. The Bears have had phenomenal success in the transfer portal, landing Wilson and Orme from Fresno State in 2022 and Govan (SFA), Toven (Arizona) and Pilon (LSU) in 2022.

Incoming freshman pitcher Lexie Warncke from East Bernard High School, infielder Leah Cran from Corpus Christi Ray and infielder Paige King from Antonian College Prep in San Antonio will be solid additions.

Recreating great chemistry and finding willing leaders to step up will be important in 2024.

“You always talk about leadership,” Moore said. “Somebody will have to replace Josie. She wasn’t always in there in every lineup, but she was always the one contacting me about the possibility in BP of wearing shorts rather than a full uniform, just the questions the team had. I think Dari will play that role, I think McKenzie will play that role well, and we’ve got a couple of others that will fill that void with the loss of Josie.”