Baylor softball faces No. 11 Oklahoma State
Baylor softball faces No. 11 Oklahoma State

Baylor Softball

Baylor ace Gia Rodoni is looking for more consistency after going 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA so far this season.

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald

Recently returning from a COVID-19 shutdown, the Baylor softball team faces a daunting Big 12 schedule during the upcoming weeks beginning with a three-game road series against No. 11 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Playing for the first time since BYU swept a three-game series April 1-2 in Provo, Utah, the COVID rust showed in Baylor’s 7-5 loss to Texas State on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears hope to look sharper against the Cowgirls as the series begins Saturday with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. followed by the finale Sunday at 2 p.m.

“It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to take 10 days off with a third of your team out and come back and play with one day of practice like you haven’t missed a beat,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’re not panicking over that. But we certainly know we can get better from those mistakes.”

The Lady Bears (21-9, 3-0) won’t have their full squad available this weekend since outfielder Ana Watson is gone for the season following knee surgery, outfielder Nicky Dawson is out with a lingering hand injury, and shortstop-pitcher Aliyah Binford is also out this weekend.

The Cowgirls (32-5, 8-1) have shown tremendous offensive balance with a collective .323 batting average. Leading the attack are Hayley Busby with a .426 batting average with 12 homers and 31 RBIs and Alysen Febry with a .422 average with 11 homers and 40 RBIs.

A dominating pitching staff is headed by Carrie Eberle with a 14-1 record and an 0.71 ERA and Kelly Maxwell with a 12-1 record and a 1.29 ERA.

“They’ve got a ton of seniors and transfers that have come in and helped replenish a team that was very good last year,” Moore said. “They’ve got a strong pitching staff with probably as low ERA's as we’ve seen all year. We know they’re capable of shutting down offenses, and they play good defense as well. They swing the bat well, and we certainly have our work cut out for us.”

The Lady Bears have recorded a .303 team batting average with Josie Bower hitting .338, Lou Gilbert .337 and Goose McGlaun .333. But Baylor’s pitching has been erratic as sixth-year senior Gia Rodoni is 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA and Sidney Holman-Mansell is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA.

“I think Gia is trending upward from her speeds,” Moore said. “Her forte is her changeup, and it’s only going to work whenever you’re throwing in the mid-60s to the effectiveness that we’re typically used to with her. Until that gets there, we have to play efficient ball around her.”

With a strong finish, the Lady Bears can still move into position to host an NCAA regional. After last weekend’s three-game series against No. 1 Oklahoma was postponed, a doubleheader has been rescheduled April 28 at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears also have three-game Big 12 series remaining against Iowa State, Kansas and Texas.

“Beating great teams is the expectation here at Baylor,” Gilbert said. “So I think jumping back into it is exactly what we need because we have a standard of excellence here and a standard of competition and always being a team that competes. So seeing these teams is exactly what we want.”

BAYLOR at No. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE

First pitch: 1 p.m., Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

TV: ESPN-plus (streaming)

Records: BU 21-9 (3-0); OSU 32-5 (8-1)

Note: Saturday's doubleheader will be followed by Sunday's 2 p.m. series finale on ESPN 2.

