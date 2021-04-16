Baylor softball faces No. 11 Oklahoma State

A dominating pitching staff is headed by Carrie Eberle with a 14-1 record and an 0.71 ERA and Kelly Maxwell with a 12-1 record and a 1.29 ERA.

“They’ve got a ton of seniors and transfers that have come in and helped replenish a team that was very good last year,” Moore said. “They’ve got a strong pitching staff with probably as low ERA's as we’ve seen all year. We know they’re capable of shutting down offenses, and they play good defense as well. They swing the bat well, and we certainly have our work cut out for us.”

The Lady Bears have recorded a .303 team batting average with Josie Bower hitting .338, Lou Gilbert .337 and Goose McGlaun .333. But Baylor’s pitching has been erratic as sixth-year senior Gia Rodoni is 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA and Sidney Holman-Mansell is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA.

“I think Gia is trending upward from her speeds,” Moore said. “Her forte is her changeup, and it’s only going to work whenever you’re throwing in the mid-60s to the effectiveness that we’re typically used to with her. Until that gets there, we have to play efficient ball around her.”